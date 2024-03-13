VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 952.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services
In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %
DFS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.31. 91,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.
Discover Financial Services Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
