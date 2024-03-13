VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.73. 69,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

