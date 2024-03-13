VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

