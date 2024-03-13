VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,440 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088,232. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

