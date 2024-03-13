VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,248. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

