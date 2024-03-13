VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 421 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

