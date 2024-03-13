VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,123 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413,869 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,105. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

