VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

JNJ traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,011. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $390.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

