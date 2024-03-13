Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Raised by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.82. 121,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,570. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.24. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $271.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

