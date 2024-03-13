Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,174 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Alphatec worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Quentin S. Blackford purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,522.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

