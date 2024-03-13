Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.31

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $61.91 million and $4.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00074605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,666,476 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.