Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

WM stock opened at $209.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $210.61.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,404 shares of company stock worth $5,958,310 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.