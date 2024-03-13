Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDSW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Wearable Devices has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

