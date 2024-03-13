Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wearable Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ WLDSW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Wearable Devices has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
