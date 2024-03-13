Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in February

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the February 14th total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Webuy Global Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Webuy Global stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Webuy Global has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.

Webuy Global Company Profile

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

