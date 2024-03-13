Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently:

3/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/30/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $53,556.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,898.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,558,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.