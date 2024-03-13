Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 16,485,756 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $925,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

