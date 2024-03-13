Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 179,508 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.85% of MSCI worth $749,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,662,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.59. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

