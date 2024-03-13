Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 289,133 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.06% of Veeva Systems worth $674,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $233.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.50.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

