Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 27,951 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.71% of Biogen worth $1,381,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

