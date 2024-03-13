Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.28% of Global Payments worth $1,286,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

