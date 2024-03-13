Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,870,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.06% of Phillips 66 worth $1,088,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.25.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

