Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,234,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,115,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.96.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

