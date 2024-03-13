Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.79% of EQT worth $798,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.3 %

EQT stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. EQT’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

