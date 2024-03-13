Wellington Management Group LLP Has $684.24 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $684,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

