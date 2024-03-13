Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp worth $767,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

