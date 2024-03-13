Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.45% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $727,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,715.46 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,537.08 and a 52 week high of $2,733.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,488.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,199.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.