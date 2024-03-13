Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.64% of Celanese worth $907,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Down 0.6 %

CE stock opened at $156.56 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

