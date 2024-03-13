Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,870,617 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.06% of Phillips 66 worth $1,088,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PSX opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

