Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 246,349 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.55% of Raymond James worth $1,161,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

