Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953,639 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,340,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock worth $2,513,398,347 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

