Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,825,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of TransUnion worth $848,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

