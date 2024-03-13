Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,083,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 670,620 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,308,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.91.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

