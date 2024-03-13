Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 553,070 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,323,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 487,116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,946,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,457,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLT opened at $294.67 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.79 and a 200 day moving average of $264.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

