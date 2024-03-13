Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 14,765 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

