Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,985. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

