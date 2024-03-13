Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.98. The stock had a trading volume of 802,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

