Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $39.24 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $286.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

