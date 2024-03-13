Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.94. 378,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,575. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

