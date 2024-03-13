Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 10,686 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 2.2 %

PFE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. 14,419,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,648,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.