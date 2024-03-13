Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.92. The company had a trading volume of 481,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,379. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $246.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

