Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,870 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.83. The stock had a trading volume of 456,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.35. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

