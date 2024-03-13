Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

