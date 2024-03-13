West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 2,276,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,021 shares of company stock worth $3,560,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

