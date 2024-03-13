West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,859. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

