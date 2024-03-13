West Paces Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $757.74. 1,213,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,251. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $321.44 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $719.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

