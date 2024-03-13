West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.31. 627,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.28 and a twelve month high of $479.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

