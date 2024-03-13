West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $720,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

