West Paces Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 236,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,981,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,976. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

