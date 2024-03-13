West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.10. 9,243,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,652. The stock has a market cap of $343.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.