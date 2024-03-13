West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 173,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

NYSE O traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 2,746,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

